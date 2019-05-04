According to the City of Lonoke's Facebook page, there was an unsubstantiated threat posed against Lonoke High School.

Lonoke's Mayor Reed said if you, or your children, attend Lonoke High School, he encourages you to use your best judgment.

He said, to ensure everyone as a precautionary measure, the City of Lonoke Police Department has a plan and will be postured appropriately.

Lonoke Superintendent John Tackett released a statement regarding the threat.

"We appreciate your patience and support. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of all students and staff today. Law enforcement is investigating the threat. We understand your concerns and we respect that some of you chose to stay home. Your absence will not be counted against you today. You will be allowed to make up any missed work. We will see you back at school on Monday."