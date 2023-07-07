Tri-County Drug Task Forces, multiple agencies seize 1 kilo of cocaine

Investigators say the cocaine holds an estimated street value of $100,000.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Friday, one kilo of cocaine was seized by the Tri-County Drug Task Force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Arkansas State Police and Pine Bluff Vice & Narcotics in a joint operation.

Investigators said the cocaine annexed holds an estimated street value of $100,000.

Authorities intercepted a package at approximately 11:51 a.m. containing an off-white substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

Officials then conducted a reverse delivery and arrested one suspect, who is currently in custody, pending the formal filing of charges for possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver.

"This successful seizure of one kilo of cocaine highlights the power of collaboration and the unwavering dedication of the law enforcement agencies involved," Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said. "We are committed to investigating, disrupting, and dismantling drug traffickers who operate within our jurisdiction."