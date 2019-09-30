BRICKEYS, Ark. — A convicted murderer has escaped from East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys.

49-year-old Calvin Adams was confirmed missing from the prison during a unit-wide count.

Adams is serving life without parole for capital murder out of Greene County.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections describes Adams as a white male, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown-grey hair.

According to the Associated Press, Adams escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

The East Arkansas Regional Unit is located approximately 17 miles southeast of Forrest City in Lee County.

