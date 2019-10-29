FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted rapist was serving a life sentence before he was accidentally released from prison on Friday morning.

Now, authorities are searching for him. Munoz-Mendez is described as 5'9" and weighs around 186 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

This is what we know.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was set free from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Georgia around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

The public was notified Monday, October 28.

He was convicted and charged with two counts of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County for crimes he committed in 2010 and 2012.

The Gwinnett County prosecutor on the rape case, John Warr, said Munoz-Mendez had been living with his girlfriend and her family. When the girl was about 10, Munoz-Mendez began to molest her, and then he raped her repeatedly beginning in 2010.

Munoz-Mendez continued to insist, through his trial, that he had done nothing wrong.

The girl's mother never reported the crime to authorities and believed Munoz-Mendez denial until she was charged and pleaded guilty to/with Child Cruelty in the Second Degree, for failing to intervene to save her daughter.

His life sentence began in April 2015, according to Department of Corrections records. He has only served four and a half years of his life sentence when he was released on Friday by mistake.

Warr says no one from the state notified him, or the girl - now in her teens - or her foster mother, that Munoz-Mendez is out and on the run.

It's not yet clear exactly how or why he was released.

Georgia’s Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in catching Munoz-Mendez, and warning people - if you see him, don’t approach him, but call 911.

The prosecutor who helped put him away said it's incomprehensible to imagine how a convicted rapist was let out by mistake.

