Arkansas authorities find body of 23-year-old woman in ditch

The Conway County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are now investigating after they found the body of a 23-year-old Morrilton woman in a ditch.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Conway County Sheriff's Office is launching an investigation after finding the body of a 23-year-old Morrilton woman in a ditch Thursday.

"There is some evidence maybe possibly hit by a car," Conway County Sheriff Mike Smith said. "Then there's maybe not... we will determine that."

Smith said they received a call around 8 a.m. on Thursday and found Savanna Oden's body in a rural area near the Birdtown community.

According to authorities, the cause of death is unknown at this time, but Smith said they're working to put together the details including where she was last seen and who she was with.

"Arkansas State Police is assisting us on this investigation," Smith said.

He said it's been more than five years since anything like this has happened in Conway County, which has left some people a little shaken up.

"It's a smaller populated county," Smith said. "A lot of people know one another."

Smith said he doesn't think there's any danger to the public.

"I do feel confident we will get the answers that we need," Smith said.

Oden's body is currently at the Arkansas State Crime Lab and Smith is expecting the results next week.