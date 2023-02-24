Conway County sheriffs looking into fatal hit-and-run

The Conway County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help on a hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Savanna Oden.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Conway County Sheriff's Department is turning to the public for information regarding a hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old Savanna Oden of Morrilton on Feb. 16.

Oden was found unresponsive by deputies at 8:09 a.m. on Thursday off Grandview Road in the Birdtown community approximately 15 miles north of Morrilton.

According to authorities, she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Conway County Coroner's Office.

Conway County sheriffs said evidence from the medical examiner's office suggests that Oden was struck by a vehicle, creating injuries that led to her death.

Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact the Conway Sheriff's Office at (501) 354-2411.