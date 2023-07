The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 41-year-old Conway man for his involvement in the death of a baby.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Conway man for his involvement in the death of a six-week-old infant.

According to reports, after an investigation by the criminal investigation division 41-year-old David Dickens is being charged with capital murder due to the infant dying while in his care.