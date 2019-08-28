CONWAY, Ark. — According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, a Conway man has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

An investigation on 38-year-old Jeffery Horton after a rape was reported on February 8.

FCSO Investigators worked closely with Investigator Powell, interviewing two female juveniles of who were known to Jeffery Horton.

Once the investigation was completed, everything was turned over to the 20th Judicial Prosecutors Office. Prosecutors then found enough evidence to issue a warrant for Sexual Assault 2nd Degree on Horton.

On August 28, Horton turned himself in at the Faulkner County Detention Center Unit II on two counts of 5-14-125(b) Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, which is a class B felony.

A court date and bond amount has not been set at the time of this release.