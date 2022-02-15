Conway man charged with 45 counts following robberies at Red Dot Storage

Conway police arrested a Bryan Massey in connection to several break-ins that happened at Red Dot Storage in November of 2021.

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway police arrested a man in connection to several break-ins that happened at a storage unit in November of 2021.

According to reports, authorities arrested Bryan Massey for the string of break-in that took place at Conway's Red Dot Storage located on Museum Road.

Police began investigating after they were made aware of the robberies that were happening at the storage unit, with many taking place in a single day according to authorities.

Following his arrest, Massey is now facing a total of 45 different charges including:

15 Counts of Breaking or Entering

3 Counts of Theft of Property

4 Counts of Theft of Property

8 Counts of Theft of Property

14 Counts of Criminal Mischief

Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card

Police said that they were able to locate some of the items that Massey allegedly stole from the storage and that those possessions have been returned to the owners.