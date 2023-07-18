Conway man dies in custody after on-foot pursuit

The Conway Police Department says the 26-year-old man went into "medical distress" after authorities took him into custody.

CONWAY, Ark. — One man died while in the custody of Conway police on Monday following an on-foot pursuit.

According to the Conway Police Department, Deitric Williams, 26, of Conway, went into "medical distress" and died at a local area hospital around 4:18 p.m.

Authorities said they responded to a domestic disturbance around 11:44 a.m. at the McDonald's on Oak Street when Williams exited his vehicle after he was reportedly "fighting inside a vehicle" with a woman in the parking lot.

Officers asked Williams for identification, prompting the man to search his car. When Williams did not comply with exiting the vehicle, he was pulled out and started running.

Conway police said they followed Williams behind a residence on Gum Street, where they took him into custody. Once in custody police say he "began to exhibit signs of medical distress."

The Conway Police Department asked Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident.

We're told no further information will be released at this time.