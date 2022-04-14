Conway Police: Officer arrested on child pornography charges

The Conway Police Department announced that one of their officers was arrested for child pornography charges.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department announced Thursday that one of their officers was arrested for child pornography charges.

According to the department's online post, Conway officer Detective Adam McNeal was arrested by Little Rock authorities with Homeland Security Investigations.

The investigation reportedly began on April 12 and authorities said that the investigation is still ongoing.

No other information has been released at this time, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.