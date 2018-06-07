CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - Just call him “Pet Detective!”

Detective Williams tracked down a stolen French Bulldog puppy to Little Rock.

April Folsie was arrested in connection with the puppy theft. Folsie faces a felony charge of theft of property for allegedly stealing the dog. According to the owner, who is a breeder, she was showing the woman the puppy outside of Sam’s Club in Conway when the woman grabbed the puppy and drove away.

After some investigating and a little help from Little Rock Police Department, Det. Williams found the woman, arrested her and rescued the puppy.

The little guy is safely back with the breeder.

