CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – The Conway Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Croslin in Little Rock shortly before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Croslin has been charged with Attempted Terrorism.

Conway Police started an investigation on Monday, Aug. 13, after getting information that Croslin made plans to harm people at Conway High School, where he was formerly a student.

During the course of the investigation, Croslin was closely monitored -- not allowing him an opportunity to carry out the plans.

Croslin is currently being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center.

