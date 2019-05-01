CONWAY, Ark. — Conway police arrested two Little Rock men in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Tyreke Summage on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

Officers picked up brothers Rodrick Thornton, 24, and Robert Thornton, 24, at a house in Conway on Friday afternoon, Jan. 4.

Detectives believe the Thornton brothers, along with Summage, fired shots at three other men who were inside an apartment at Plaza Pointe apartments.

At least one of the men inside the apartments fired back hitting Summage who later died at the hospital. The Thornton brothers face manslaughter and various other charges due to Summage, their alleged accomplice, was killed during the commission of another crime -- aggravated assault.

The man who shot Summage hasn’t been charged with a crime at this time. This case is still under investigation.