Conway police arrest man for firing gun at apartment buildings

The Conway Police Department says the 27-year-old man fired numerous gunshots from a balcony at Fox Run Apartments.

CONWAY, Ark. — One man was arrested in Conway early Thursday morning for firing a gun toward other apartment buildings from a balcony at Fox Run Apartments.

27-year-old Martel Johnson was taken into custody by the Conway Police Department around 1:26 a.m. and charged with terroristic act and possession of firearms by certain persons.

Conway police said they arrived at the apartment after hearing multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the area, but the individuals inside refused to answer the door.

Conway Police Department negotiators and SWAT were called in for assistance, which led to the apprehension of two people for questions.