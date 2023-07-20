Conway police arrest man for firing gun at apartment buildings

CONWAY, Ark. — One man was arrested in Conway early Thursday morning for firing a gun toward other apartment buildings from a balcony at Fox Run Apartments.
27-year-old Martel Johnson was taken into custody by the Conway Police Department around 1:26 a.m. and charged with terroristic act and possession of firearms by certain persons.
Conway police said they arrived at the apartment after hearing multiple reports of gunshots being fired in the area, but the individuals inside refused to answer the door.
Conway Police Department negotiators and SWAT were called in for assistance, which led to the apprehension of two people for questions.
As a result of the investigation, Johnson was arrested and jailed at the Faulkner County Detention Center.