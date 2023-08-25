Conway Police make arrest after man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

A 29-year-old in Conway has now been arrested on several charges of distributing, possessing, or viewing child sexual abuse material.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has now arrested a man on several charges dealing with sex crimes against children.

According to police, after receiving multiple tips and reports of "alarming online behavior" regarding a Conway man, police were able to serve a search warrant at the apartment of 29-year-old Alexander Hicks.

Officers were able to find and seize electronic evidence and Mr. Hicks was arrested on five charges of distributing, possessing, or viewing child sexual abuse material.

He is currently being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available