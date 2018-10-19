CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Conway Police Department is investigating an incident involving a pursuit and ending with an officer firing shots at a suspect.

On Thursday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m., an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Dave Ward Drive when the driver led officers on a pursuit.

Police said he hit a speed of 104 mph.

An officer fired shots at the vehicle prior to the wrecking and the suspect fled. Detectives do not believe he was struck.

The officer is on paid administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

More on this story as it develops.

