CONWAY, Ark. — Officers with the Conway Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Commerce Street.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officers have cleared the scene and are attempting to locate all parties involved in the incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made.