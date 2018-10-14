CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Conway Police Department is dealing with a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a local grocery store, 10Box Cost Plus.

Conway Police Department

Officers were called to this parking lot at the corner of Sixth and Harkrider Street about a stabbing incident around 12:26 p.m.

When police arrived, they learned two women got into an argument that escalated, resulting in one stabbing the other.

Police said the suspect has been arrested, and one victim is being treated at the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Your Conway Police Department is dealing with a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a local grocery store. Suspect arrested, victim treated at hospital but expected to be okay. pic.twitter.com/kMN2FNVjX3 — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) October 14, 2018

More on this story as it develops.

