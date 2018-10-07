CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - Police arrested three teen girls after officers were shown a Snapchat video of a girl threatening a 1-year-old with a Taser, while one of the teen's friends filmed and the other sat on the bed.

The teens were charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and taken into custody.

The mother of the child was alerted to the video and confronted the mother of the babysitter. Police said in a report that the first Snap was accompanied by text that read, "I'm dying" with a laughing emoji. The baby is sitting quietly on the bed when the zap of the Taser can be heard. The baby then tries to reach out for help to one of the other girls, who ignores her. Then, the Taser is zapped again, this time in view of the camera, the report said.

The baby is "visibly terrified" and begins crying, according to the report. As the baby's arms are outstretched for help, police said that the teen with the Taser walks around to the end of the bed and zaps the Taser in the baby's direction as the video ends.

Another video shows the phone being held up to the baby's face with text that reads "She so mean."

Yet another video shows a girl sitting behind the baby rubbing her hair and the person videotaping can be heard saying, "I didn't get it." The girl behind the baby, who is sitting calmly, then hits the baby on the back of the head. The baby then starts crying loudly, according to the report.

The report said the text on this video reads, "She a bully, but I'm dying" and the crying with laughter emoji. The video then shows the girl who was filming covering her mouth and "laughing hysterically."

After being arrested, the girls denied that they had done anything wrong and blamed the girl who filmed the incident for their arrest, according to the police report.

© 2018 KTHV