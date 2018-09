CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Conway Police responded to the scene of an apparent arm robbery inside the post office on Hogan Lane.

​A man is in custody after police said he fired a gun inside the post office shortly before noon.

We are on the scene of an apparent arm robbery at the Post Office on Hogan. Suspect in custody. No one hurt. pic.twitter.com/44YKT90r1a — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) September 29, 2018

Police said there were shots fired during the robbery, but no one was injured.

The suspect is now in custody.

More on this story as it develops.

