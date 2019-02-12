CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been made aware of a social media post floating around of a woman claiming to have almost been a victim of kidnapping and trafficking while at a local laundromat.

Police say they did receive a call from a woman at a laundromat, saying she overheard a conversation between a man and woman that concerned her, so she called police because she’d rather "be safe than sorry."

In the viral post, the woman seemingly claimed to have been grabbed by the man and threatened with a gun. According to police, at no time did the woman tell the responding officers she was touched or threatened with a gun.

Officers say the couple was there doing laundry. Police questioned and search the man, and was later released. The woman with him was questioned, but later arrested for giving a false name and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers did not find a weapon on either.

The Conway Police Department included in their Facebook post that there is no evidence at all to suggest the couple was attempting to kidnap or traffic the woman.

Police want to inform the public that if you find yourself in a situation where you feel uncomfortable or concerned, give them a call.