Conway police search for 18-year-old wanted for double homicide

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway police are asking for help in their search for a man who's wanted for capital murder.

According to authorities, a search is underway for Tracey Patton Jr., who is wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened on Jan. 21 on Lucille Street.

He's described as being roughly 5'11, 145 pounds, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

As authorities continue the search for Patton, police have already arrested 19-year-old Dashaun Jordan Jones and 18-year-old Kaylon Ravine for their alleged roles in the deadly incident.

The two are also facing two counts of capital murder.

Authorities identified the victims of shooting to be 26-year-old Raekwon Hull and 25-year-old Derek Palmer.

Those with information on Patton's whereabouts are encouraged to contact police at 501-450-6120.