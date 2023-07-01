Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured

The Conway Police Department is investigating after a Sunday morning shooting left three people injured.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning.

According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds.

The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge anyone who may have information regarding what happened to call them at (501) 450-6120.

Officers believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.