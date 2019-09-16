CONYERS, Ga. — A neighbor described a Conyers residential shooting that left three males dead as what sounded like a "home invasion gone bad for the invaders" in what the Rockdale County sheriff said could "possibly" be a stand-your-ground type case.

A homeowner is being questioned by Rockdale County law enforcement after apparently shooting and killing the three young males outside his house, off Flat Shoals Road on White Oak Court in Conyers.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. early Monday morning. It remains unclear what circumstances exactly led to the shootings.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said the three males were wearing masks.

The sheriff's office is interviewing the resident, who has not been charged.

"When deputies arrived they did discover masks on the young men. Again, that rose our suspicion," Levett said. "So now we are out in the communities, speaking with witnesses, speaking of course with the homeowner involved. And of course trying to identify the young men and notify their families."

One of the males was dead at the scene, while two were transported to a hospital where they later died.

A witness, Carlos Watson, told 11Alive that the gunfire woke him up.

"After I heard the gunfire I got up to go and canvass my house, make sure everybody was OK," he said. "Because I didn't know if I was dreaming initially until I heard a second round of it go off."

"And shortly after that, maybe a couple of minutes, I could hear somebody screaming for help," he added.

Watson said his understanding was that the situation started with a potential home invasion.

"It sounds like it was a home invasion gone bad for the invaders," he said.

Watson, who had three children in his home and also takes care of his grandmother there, described the neighborhood as a "really calm place."

"It's not something that's common around this area," he said. "So it was very, very out of the ordinary around here."

According to Sheriff Levett, there were two weapons found at the scene, and that investigators were trying to determine who they belonged to.

He said there were two other individuals in the home with the homeowner at the time of the incident, an adult woman and an unidentified third person. He said he didn't know if a child was present.

The sheriff indicated the homeowner was already outside when the incident began.

The man was not hurt.

"Of course they are distraught, and so we're trying to sort out what they saw, what they know," Sheriff Levett said.

