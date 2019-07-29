According to First Electric Cooperative Corporation, copper thieves vandalized two of First Electric Cooperative’s substations resulting in power outages for more than 2,000 members in Saline and Perry Counties.

On Sunday, July 28, the substation at Crows in Saline County was vandalized and caused an extended outage for more than 1,800 members in the Crows, Paron and Benton area. First Electric crews were able to set up a mobile substation and safely restored power to all those impacted by 11 p.m.

On Monday, July 29, the substation at Hollis in Perry County was vandalized and caused an outage for more than 160 members in the Hollis and Plainview area. Crews are on scene working to safely restore power. Estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m. on Monday, July 29.

“In both incidences, copper wiring used for grounding electric equipment was stolen from the substations and extensive damage was done to equipment estimating more than $50,000 in costs,” said Tonya Sexton, vice president of Marketing and Development. “Not only does this cause service issues for our members, but it also creates a significant safety issue to those trespassing on our property.”

Authorities have been notified of the incidents and investigations are ongoing.