Copper wiring thefts a growing headache in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff has been experiencing an annoying issue for over a year now— someone has been stealing copper wiring which has left entire neighborhoods without internet.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Internet issues are something all of us deal with occasionally, but not to the extent that some people have seen— some like Reverend Jesse Turner have had an annoying issue bugging them.

"It's frustrating, you know, it makes your blood boil," Turner said. "My internet has been out since April first."

You may be quick to blame his internet service provider for what's happening, but in this case, they're not at fault— it's whoever keeps stealing copper wiring from the utility poles in Turner's neighborhoods.

"You're putting some people's livelihoods in jeopardy," Turner explained. "You're inconveniencing others."

The problem has been happening for over a year now and has gotten so bad that AT&T is even fed up. They're offering a $5,000 reward for information on who keeps doing this.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said they're also fed up with the situation.

"Big pain not just for AT&T but the people that live in the neighborhoods as well," Lieutenant David deFoor with the department said.

deFoor explained that they've seen a pretty big spike in crimes like this. Since the first of May, he said they've had ten separate instances of someone stealing copper wiring.

It's not just what's on the utility lines, though.

"Mostly this month has been, probably the contractors coming out to repair those lines that had been stolen," he said. "Then the roll they bring out is getting stolen."

It's been frustrating for Turner, and he has had to use a hotspot to get work done— but not everyone has that.

While he continues to wait for AT&T to come fix his internet again, there's a message he wants to get out to those doing this.

"I would say to them, you know get a job, a real job," Turner said. "Stop inconveniencing the residents in the neighborhood I live in."