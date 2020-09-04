A 36-year-old Seabrook woman is facing potential prison time for allegedly lying to a police officer that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Nichole Ashley Forward was arrested for public intoxication on April 8 after she was found in a red truck in the 2800 block of NASA Parkway. Forward complained of medical issues after her arrested and was checked about by Nassau Bay EMS.

She then told officers that she tested positive for COVID-19 days earlier, the Seabrook Police Department said in a news release. Officers found that wasn’t true after an investigation.

She’s been charged with making a false statement, normally a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000. But because of a disaster declaration in effect in Harris County due to the coronavirus pandemic, the charge is enhanced to a state jail felony, which carries up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“Any individual who makes false statements about having COVID-19 during this current state of emergency adds additional stress and risk to officers who are responding to a call for service,” said Seabrook Police Chief Sean Wright. “This additional stress and risk greatly hinder first responders from doing their job.”

