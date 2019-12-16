WRIGHTSVILLE, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC), a corporal with the Wrightsville Prison was found attempting to smuggle 17 grams of tobacco and 12 grams of marijuana.

"One of us...an officer...was handcuffed at the Wrightsville Complex this morning and taken to jail," a post on the ADC's Facebook page reads.

The post also says there is reason to believe this was not the corporal's first attempt at smuggling and will be charged with a felony.

The corporal's name has not been released.

More on this story as it develops.

