GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Garland County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple, Roger and Taylor Lyle, on Highway 215 for eight counts of animal cruelty.

According to the report, when deputies arrived they saw a dog tied to the front porch, two dogs inside in kennels and another dog running free, all without food or water.

After arriving, deputies called animal control, who videoed and took pictures of the scene. Roger then told deputies that he buried one animal the night before and that there was a dead dog under the sofa.

The animals were taken by animal control and Roger and Taylor were taken into custody.

