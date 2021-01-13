Danville police searching for driver after crashing into mobile home, flees scene

YELL COUNTY, Ark — Danville police, Ola police and Yell County deputies are currently searching areas between Boyd Street and Grant Street for 24-yearold Stephen Acosta.
At approximately 2:45 a.m., Cpl. Steven Ramirez attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Acosta on Boyd Street when he fled from police.
Acosta got out of the vehicle, while still in motion, and ran into a wooded area northwest of Boyd Street.
The vehicle crashed into a mobile home causing minor damage. No residents were injured.
The vehicle involved was a 2013 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate CW8 J4J. Acosta’s Puerto Rican Voter Registration Card was located inside the vehicle along with other identification papers.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 479-495-2121.