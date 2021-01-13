Danville police searching for driver after crashing into mobile home, flees scene

Cpl. Steven Ramirez attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Acosta on Boyd Street when he fled from police.

YELL COUNTY, Ark — Danville police, Ola police and Yell County deputies are currently searching areas between Boyd Street and Grant Street for 24-yearold Stephen Acosta.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Cpl. Steven Ramirez attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Acosta on Boyd Street when he fled from police.

Acosta got out of the vehicle, while still in motion, and ran into a wooded area northwest of Boyd Street.

The vehicle crashed into a mobile home causing minor damage. No residents were injured.

The vehicle involved was a 2013 Toyota Corolla with Missouri license plate CW8 J4J. Acosta’s Puerto Rican Voter Registration Card was located inside the vehicle along with other identification papers.