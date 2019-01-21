Former Razorback star and College Football Hall of Famer Darren McFadden was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge in Collin County, Texas.

TMZ reports that he fell asleep in the drive-thru of a Whataburger.

He then resisted arrest and before being detained at a nearby gas station. Both his driver side and passenger side windows were smashed in the process, the TMZ report said.

He was released on bond for charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport, $1,000 each.

