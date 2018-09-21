LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested over 1,000 individuals during a state-wide drug enforcement operation over the last two months.

Operation Task Force Arkansas started in July with federal, state and local enforcement working together. The task force is being labeled as a success.

"This is a good day for the good guys and a bad day for the bad guys,” U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland said.

DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Justin King said the enforcement operation disrupted multiple drug trafficking organizations operating in Arkansas.

“These arrests, they should send a strong message to everyone in the criminal community that their activities will not be tolerated in the state of Arkansas,” King said.

During the course of the two-month operation, federal, state and local law enforcement seized:

1,293 pounds of marijuana

47 kilograms of cocaine

Almost one kilogram of heroin

37 kilograms of methamphetamine

211 firearms

228,913 controlled prescription pills

$357,399 in U.S. currency

"Without their help, a lot of rural counties would really struggle with drug enforcement,” King said.

The takedown operation also resulted in the arrests of 1,260 individuals. It's unclear just how many of those arrests are Arkansas residents.

State drug director Kirk Lane said operations like this are a step in the right direction in preventing overdoses.

"It takes prevention treatment and especially enforcement working collaboratively to effect this problem,” Lane said.

Hiland said this investigation is not over and will continue to get illegal drug traffickers off the streets.

