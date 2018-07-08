CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A cleaning crew found a dead fetus on a plane in a hangar at LaGuardia Airport in New York Tuesday, according to a report from WNBC.

Law enforcement officials told WNBC the discovery was made in a bathroom of an American Airlines plane that landed at the Queens hub after leaving Charlotte Monday night.

The flight, AA-1942, left the Queen City just before 9 p.m. and arrived at LaGuardia’s Terminal B at 10:44 p.m. There were 117 passengers and six members of the flight crew on board.

The plane was removed from the tarmac for further investigation, according to the report.

In a statement, American Airline officials told NBC Charlotte, "As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation.”

Officials said they will look at the travel manifest, the passengers on board and also security footage in and outside of the airport.

In a statement to WNBC, American Airlines said, “We have no major impact to our operation this (Tuesday) morning while we are working with law enforcement on an investigation.”

The New York County medical examiner said it "will release determination (on the cause of death) when the investigation is complete.”

