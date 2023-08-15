x
Suspect in custody after 14-year-old's death ruled homicide

The girl's 30-year-old mother turned herself into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center on Tuesday after being charged with capital murder.

TUCKER, Arkansas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Shelette Strong for the murder of her 14-year-old daughter on Feb. 27 in Tucker, Ark.

On Tuesday, Strong turned herself into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center after being charged with capital murder.

Deputies said they found the minor unresponsive in the 200 block of Beale Street. The girl was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and later died.

Following an autopsy, the Arkansas State Crime Lab said the cause of death was "compressional asphyxia, and the manner of death was homicide."

