Suspect in custody after 14-year-old's death ruled homicide

TUCKER, Arkansas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested 30-year-old Shelette Strong for the murder of her 14-year-old daughter on Feb. 27 in Tucker, Ark.

On Tuesday, Strong turned herself into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center after being charged with capital murder.

Deputies said they found the minor unresponsive in the 200 block of Beale Street. The girl was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and later died.