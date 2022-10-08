The owner of the unit originally claimed that the smell derived from a dead opossum. But when asked to open a box, the owner informed deputies that there was a body.

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — State and local authorities are investigating after an odor complaint uncovered a decomposing body in a Knox County storage unit on Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 6 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to storage units located at 105 East 3rd St. in Maquon for a complaint of a suspicious odor.

Responding deputies met with the manager of the storage facility and also the owner of the storage unit where the smell was coming from. The owner of the unit unlocked and opened the unit for deputies, and claimed that the smell was from an opossum that had previously died in the unit.

Deputies asked the owner to open a large box that was sitting in the unit. The owner did not open the box, but informed deputies that there was a body inside of it.

Knox County investigators and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation officials were called to the scene and opened the box after obtaining a search warrant. They found decomposed human remains inside. Due to the condition of the body, investigators were unable to identify the deceased person.

The owner of the storage unit was detained, then taken to a local hospital for medical reasons. Due to medical conditions, no charges have been filed at this time but are pending upon further investigation.

The deceased individual has not yet been identified pending notification of the family.

Maquon is a small village of 218 people located just southeast of Galesburg.