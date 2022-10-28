Democratic candidate running for auditor arrested for felony, police confirm

LRPD confirm that Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a Democratic candidate running for Auditor of State, has been arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has confirmed that Diamond Arnold-Johnson, a Democratic candidate running for Auditor of State, has been arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening— a Class D felony.

In August 2022, Arnold-Johnson's husband, Arick Johnson, was on trial for terroristic threatening.

However, she admitted during the trial that it was actually she who wrote the threatening Facebook posts in question.

After her admission in court, detectives with the Little Rock Police Department issued a warrant on October 13.

When officers attempted to serve the warrant, Arnold-Johnson refused to comply, and a SWAT call-out was issued.

As the situation continued to intensify, the decision was made to serve a non-violent warrant.

The warrant was later served on the morning of October 28, and Arnold-Johnson was taken into custody.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas released the following statement:

“Earlier today, we were made aware that Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested by Little Rock Police. Everyone has the right to due process; however, our Party firmly believes people must be held accountable for any criminal behavior, especially candidates for public office. The Democratic Party of Arkansas did not recruit her to run for Auditor of State, and we cannot bar her from running for this position. We remain focused on working for a better Arkansas and winning races across the state.”

The Republican candidate running for Auditor of State has called for Arnold-Johnson to withdraw from the race.