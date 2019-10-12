LONOKE COUNTY, Arkansas — Lonoke County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the South Bend and Furlow area concerning theft of mail from a mailbox.

The suspect was witnessed dumping a large amount of mail down the road. That mail was recovered by deputies and is in their possession.

Deputies conducted an investigation and were able to locate the suspect vehicle and have made an arrest.

Due to the complexity of this case and the amount of victims, they are asking residents to check their mail and give them a call and dispatchers will provide you with a report number. Detectives and deputies will be conducting follow ups throughout the day, as they are available to do so.

Deputies say there are many names and addresses, and you can call to see if your name is on the list for their report. If so, deputies say you may go to the office and retrieve your mail. All that is required is to bring a photo ID so they can verify you are the recipient of the mail.

Some of the roads affected are listed below. As of now, this is just a preliminary list.

Cedar Meadows Lane

Carson Bridge Road

Lingo Road

West Lingo Road

Charlie Loop

Tubbs Lane

Yonack Drive

All mail will be returned to the Post Office in the next 48 hours.