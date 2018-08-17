CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - The Faulkner County Public Information Officer Erinn Stone has released that Elvia Fragstein, a Wooster woman who was kidnapped and killed in July, died from blunt-force trauma to the head and cervical spine and strangulation.

Fragstein was last seen at a TJ Maxx in Conway on July 7, though her body was found four days later in Jefferson County.

Authorities believe Fragstein was abducted by force outside the TJ Maxx store located at Conway Commons. Investigators said she checked out at 3:42 p.m. and walked out of the store. Surveillance cameras then captured her car speeding through the parking lot.

Her car, a 2013 Honda CR-V with the license plate 453-TGO was found burned and dismantled near Lake Pine Bluff on July 17.

Two teenagers, 16-year-old Robert Lee Smith Jr. and 18-year-old Tacori D. Mackrell, are being charged as adults with kidnapping, theft of property and capital murder.

