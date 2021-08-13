Investigators say they were called to the rescue shortly after 3 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

HACKETT, Ark. — A woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot a worker at an animal rescue center in Sebastian County.

According to Capt. Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, police responded to the Artemis Project animal rescue in Hackett in reference to a man who had been shot around 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a man who had been shot by a shotgun.

Pevehouse says through an investigation it was determined that the man had been shot by a woman who had fled the scene. The gunshot victim was able to give deputies a description of the shooter.

Police later received a call about a woman, matching the shooter's description, knocking on a door at a nearby home. Deputies went to the home and were able to arrest the woman.

Pevehouse says details about the incident are limited at the moment but did confirm that the victim is a 23-year-old man who works at Artemis Project. The shooter has been identified as Erin Scholtes, 39, of Fort Smith. She faces suspected charges of first-degree battery and is being held with no bond.

Sebastian County Sheriff Office has not identified the victim, but the Artemis Project posted his name is Charlie Scott and that he works at the shelter.

To help support Charlie's medical bills, the Artemis project has started a GoFundMe for donations.

The man told police he drove to Artemis Project for his shift and saw a car on the property that he did not recognize. He entered one of the buildings and was met by Scholtes with a shotgun. Following the shooting, he was airlifted to the hospital for further treatment. Pevehouse says his injuries are serious.

“He is stable but is scheduled for a complete shoulder replacement tomorrow," said Mary Scott, the victim's sister. "Officers said if he had not used a leash as a tourniquet he would have bled out and died.”

The Artemis Project Board Member and Dog Foster Coordinator Ashley Dale says foster families are needed to help out in Charlie's absence while he recovers because he took care of the animals at the rescue. If you're interested in helping foster a dog, you can call Ashley at 479-739-1900. If you're interested in fostering a cat, call Elizabeth at 479-719-5205.

Available Dogs to foster: https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/foster/TAP/Dog

Available Cats to foster: https://www.shelterluv.com/matchme/foster/TAP/Cat