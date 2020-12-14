Deputies searching for inmate after escaping Jackson County Detention Center

Rudd escaped from the Jackson County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13.

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Captain Ricky Morales at the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, deputies are looking for Roger Dylan Rudd.

Rudd escaped from the Jackson County Detention Center around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a brown jacket.

Rudd is awaiting transport to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The sheriff's department is asking all citizens not to approach Rudd but to call your local law enforcement agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (870)523-5842.