JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Thursday, August 7 at 1 a.m., a Dodge Charger Police Pursuit Sedan owned by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was broken into while parked at the Ridgway Estates Apartment Complex in Jefferson County, Ark.

Surveillance footage at the complex revealed what is believed to be two males being driven by a mid-aged female in a silver 2012-2013 4-door Toyota Corolla entering into the charger.

Police say a taser and taser cartridge were the items stolen from the vehicle.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

During the same time frame in the same area, one other breaking and entering was reported.