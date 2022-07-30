Deputy injured during armed stand-off in Johnson County

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department was wounded earlier today during an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane in Johnson County.
Law enforcement officers found themselves in a stand-off after the suspect barricaded herself inside a residence.
Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the suspect.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and identified her as 44-year-old Knoxville resident Christiana Beasley.
She has been taken into custody and will be charged with attempted capital murder.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department asked that any questions related to the incident be directed to them.