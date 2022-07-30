Deputy injured during armed stand-off in Johnson County

A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department was wounded after being involved in an armed stand-off with a woman in the Knoxville community.

KNOXVILLE, Ark. — A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department was wounded earlier today during an armed stand-off with a woman at 205 Ivy Lane in Johnson County.

Law enforcement officers found themselves in a stand-off after the suspect barricaded herself inside a residence.

Deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by the suspect.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect and identified her as 44-year-old Knoxville resident Christiana Beasley.

She has been taken into custody and will be charged with attempted capital murder.