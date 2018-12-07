LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - In 2017 the Department of Finance and Administration launched a program that allows Arkansans to report the misuse of handicap parking spots.

“It's as simple as taking a picture of that license plate and letting us know where it is and why it happened,”the spokesperson for the DFA Scott Hardin said.

Hardin said there are two ways to report misuse: Call 1-866-NOPARK5 or upload a picture of the license plate to the DFA's online portal.

“The license plate is going to be that piece of information that drives this so we look at those tags and run it and determine because there could be possible a temporary tag associated with it,” he said.

There have been a total of 668 complaints since the program launched, the majority of them from grocery store and mall parking lots.

If you're turned in for illegally parking in a handicap parking spot, two things will happen. The FDA will send you a letter stating what you've done wrong and which laws you've broken and they'll also turn your license plate number into your local police department and you could be cited with a ticket.

This issue hits home for Arkansas Rep. Andy Mayberry.

“My wife and I have a daughter who has spina bifida and she’s mobile through the use of a wheelchair. There are times when it's difficult to get our daughter in and out of places,” he said.

He said people with disabilities deserve the same independence as everyone else.

“Whether that's being able to get into a doctor's office, grocery store, or school, when people are taking handicap parking spots that shouldn't, they're possibly taking away someone else’s potential to have accessibility to those different places,” he said.

If you do have a handicap card, you need to be aware which handicap parking spots you're parking in, if you don't have the sticker that states you are van-accessible handicap, you can be written up and fined for that.

A handicap parking ticket can go as $500.

