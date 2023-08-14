Former Dierks Water Department manager sentenced to six years in prison

Arkansas State Police announced on Monday that a former Dierks Water Department manager has been sentenced to six years in prison.

DIERKS, Ark. — A former Dierks water official has been sentenced to prison after she plead guilty in June to a class b felony theft of property and class b felony abuse of public trust.

According to reports, Cheryl Delarosa was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and was also ordered by the Howard County Circuit Court to pay $501,000 in restitution to the City of Dierks.

Delarosa is the former manager of the Dierks Water Department.