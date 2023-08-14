Former Dierks Water Department manager sentenced to six years in prison

DIERKS, Ark. — A former Dierks water official has been sentenced to prison after she plead guilty in June to a class b felony theft of property and class b felony abuse of public trust.
According to reports, Cheryl Delarosa was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and was also ordered by the Howard County Circuit Court to pay $501,000 in restitution to the City of Dierks.
Delarosa is the former manager of the Dierks Water Department.
In November 2020, the 9th West Judicial District Prosecutor asked Arkansas State Police to investigate after an audit showed that there had been a misappropriation of more than $500,000 worth of funds during the years between 2015 and 2020.