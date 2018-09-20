MANSFIELD - Dog the Bounty Hunter says he has joined the manhunt for fugitive Shawn Christy.

Wednesday afternoon, Duane Chapman said by phone from his home in Hawaii that he was retained by a friend of the Christy family who he cannot identify publicly.

"I have a very hot lead," Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, said.

Chapman was already scheduled to come to town on Sept. 28 to talk about recovery.

"I have delivered messages to him," Chapman said, not elaborating further. "My goal is not to shoot him but get him to surrender."

Chapman said Christy is a not a career criminal, so the TV personality believes there may be some hope he can talk to the fugitive and get him to surrender.

Chapman said he plans to arrive in Mansfield on Sept. 27.

He said he often goes after America's Most Wanted.

"I was in Idaho last year and a guy shot a preacher in the back," he said. "It was the same town I was going to, too."

"Miracles happen everyday in my life," he said. "It's a God thing."

Chapman said he believes Christy wrecked his vehicle because he fell asleep. He said he doesn't believe Christy is armed.

Chapman said he hopes he can help find Christy and bring him in peacefully.

The reality TV star will host "A Town Hall Meeting on Addiction and How to Find Your Road to Redemption" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Theatre, 138 Park Avenue West.

Promoters have said the evening will include discussions on knowing the signs, who can help and where to go for help with addiction.

