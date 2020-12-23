Dollar Tree on Cantrell Road robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night

On Tuesday, the Dollar Tree located on Cantrell Road in the Riverdale Shopping Center was robbed at gunpoint.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock police reports, on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10:38 p.m., the Dollar Tree located on Cantrell Road in the Riverdale Shopping Center was robbed at gunpoint.

When officers responded to the scene, an employee told police they were leaving the store for the night when he thought he saw a shadow around the corner by the store entrance.

The employee said he turned to say something to his coworker when the suspect came around the corner with a small black automatic handgun.

The report says the suspect demanded the money and the employee threw the clear bag towards him. The suspect then took the money and ran around to the north side of the building before getting into a dark, small sedan.

The suspect left in the vehicle going eastbound on Cantrell Road.

The employee said the contents of the bag contained an amount of over $700.

The suspect was wearing gloves, according to the employee.