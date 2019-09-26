MORRILTON, Ark — Morrilton police are investigating an incident where a suspect stole a donation jar for disabled veterans from a Shell gas station in the city. But it turns out, this isn't the first time he's done it.

"I couldn't believe it happened twice," said VFW Post 4453 Commander Roger White.

"It made me aggravated. I wanted to go find him and turn him in," added VFW Post 4453 Quartermaster Albert Wren.

VFW Post 4453 members are raising money to help build ramps for disabled veterans, but one of their donation jars has been stolen twice by the same person.

"There ain't no words to describe it because we are out to do something to help veterans, and somebody is taking away from that, and it makes me angry," said White.

The suspect is described as an African American man with tattoos on the right arm. Morrilton police think he is driving a dark color Honda Accord as seen on the video camera footage.

Suspect involved in stolen donations in Morrilton

"I'm just disappointed that it has to come to this, that we gotta come up with someway to keep him from taking the money that is going to the disabled veterans," said Wren.

Police received a tip that the suspect has been seen in Greenbrier, so police assume he's local. If you have any information on this incident, you can call the Morrilton Police Department at 501-354-0131.

