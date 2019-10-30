BENTON, Ark. — According to the Benton Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call on Freeman Street in Benton at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Mark Talbert, 26, and Maegan Talbert, 23, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Luke Talbert, 29, was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, which remains ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

If you have any additional information, please contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.