Police: Garland County sheriffs investigate shooting that left two dead

The Garland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, the Garland County Sheriff's Office received a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Long Island Drive.

According to reports, when officers arrived and went inside the home, they found 26-year-old Bailey Nutt and 35-year-old Jordan Nutt unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Garland County Coroner’s Office later pronounced both victims dead while still at the scene.

Reports state that the deputies spoke to witnesses at the scene and they explained that the male had allegedly gone into the home, and while speaking to the female, they began to argue and they then saw the male shoot the female.

Witnesses then evacuated the home and they told police they heard a second gunshot.

The bodies of the victims have bent sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.